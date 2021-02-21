Marathon Capital Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

