Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty Sells 56,807 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a market cap of C$48.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.59.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

