Manulife Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.91 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The stock has a market cap of C$48.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.59.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

