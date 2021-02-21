MANTRA DAO Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $64.52 million and $2.75 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.00514352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00064687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00398099 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,458,701 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

