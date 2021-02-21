Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.24

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.24 and last traded at C$103.15, with a volume of 383266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.67.

In related news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84. Also, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total value of C$9,196,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,103.59. Insiders have sold 310,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,365 over the last three months.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.