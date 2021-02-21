Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.24

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.24 and last traded at C$103.15, with a volume of 383266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.70.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.67.
About Magna International (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
