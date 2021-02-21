Madrona Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

