Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

