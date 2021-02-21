Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 70,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

