Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

