MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 5.3%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 976,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 702,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MacroGenics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

