Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,472 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 9,585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

