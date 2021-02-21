Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

