LTO Network Price Hits $0.37 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. LTO Network has a market cap of $101.83 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,369 coins and its circulating supply is 274,208,345 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

