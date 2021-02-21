Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 18.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in YETI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,879,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.