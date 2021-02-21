Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in National Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

