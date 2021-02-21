Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $71,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

