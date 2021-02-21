Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.70.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

