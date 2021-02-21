Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

SEM opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

