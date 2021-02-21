Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,602 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 136,047 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 268,661 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $13,624,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $483,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

