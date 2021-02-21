Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) Shares Down 0.7%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.03. The stock has a market cap of C$187.45 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.