LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Sprott (NYSE:SII) Critical Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LM Funding America and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $3.03 million 9.91 -$3.01 million N/A N/A Sprott $72.50 million 11.50 $10.20 million $0.04 815.50

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -266.57% -95.54% -72.59% Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

Summary

Sprott beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. In addition, the company provides medical insurance products for international travelers. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

