Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Insider Sells £5,008,745.42 in Stock

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) insider Noam Lanir sold 10,888,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £5,008,745.42 ($6,543,957.96).
Shares of LIV opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.89 million and a PE ratio of -76.17. Livermore Investments Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.
Livermore Investments Group Company Profile
