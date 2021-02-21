Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Insider Sells £5,008,745.42 in Stock

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) insider Noam Lanir sold 10,888,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £5,008,745.42 ($6,543,957.96).

Shares of LIV opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.89 million and a PE ratio of -76.17. Livermore Investments Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

