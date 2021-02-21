LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading 9.8% Higher

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.84. 201,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 111,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $256.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.
