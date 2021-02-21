LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading 9.8% Higher

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.84. 201,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 111,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $256.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 242,921 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

