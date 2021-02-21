Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Limoneira worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMNR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

