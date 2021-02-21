LifePro Asset Management Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $286.92. 9,413,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

