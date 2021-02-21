LifePro Asset Management Makes New $14.14 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,000. DraftKings accounts for approximately 4.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 280.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

DKNG traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,456,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

