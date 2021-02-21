LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $781.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,958,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The stock has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

