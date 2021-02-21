Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 646,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 122,316 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15.

