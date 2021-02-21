Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $58.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.