Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,519 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 967 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.