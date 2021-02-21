Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $174.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
