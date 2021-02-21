LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.45.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

