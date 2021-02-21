LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.24

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 16559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
