LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.24

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 16559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

