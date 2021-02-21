Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer Sells 357 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LII stock opened at $293.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.97. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.