Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

