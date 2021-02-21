Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Lear worth $34,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

