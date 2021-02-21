Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

LVS stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $68.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

