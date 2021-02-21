Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 64 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 64 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.