Kush Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,090.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Kush Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $70,863.43 and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.00493438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00088164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00402169 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,117 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

