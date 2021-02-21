Krones’ (KRNTY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRNTY stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Krones has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $46.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.