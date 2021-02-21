Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 311,968 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 311,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 10.2% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $77.59. 168,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

