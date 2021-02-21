Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $332.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.01. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

