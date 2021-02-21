Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $428,000 Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,868,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 175,769 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

