Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

