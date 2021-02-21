Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.