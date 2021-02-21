Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up 3.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.56% of Kornit Digital worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 570,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

