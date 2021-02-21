Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.51. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of -0.09.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

