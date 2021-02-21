Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

