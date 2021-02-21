Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.82.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

