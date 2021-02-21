Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €107.24 ($126.16) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.